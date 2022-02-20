Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

