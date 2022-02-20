Bismuth Price Tops $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $818.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004529 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

