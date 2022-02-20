BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Announces Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

