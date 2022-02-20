Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

