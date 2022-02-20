BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.55% of Viemed Healthcare worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 130.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 253,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 426,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.50.

VMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

