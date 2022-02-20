BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.82% of AFC Gamma worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $1,392,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the third quarter worth $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

