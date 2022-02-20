BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.76% of Preformed Line Products worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

