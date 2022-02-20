BlackRock Inc. Purchases 162,076 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Laird Superfood worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

