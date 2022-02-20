BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,970 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

