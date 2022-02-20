BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.44% of Evelo Biosciences worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.