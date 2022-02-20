BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.