BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

