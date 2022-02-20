Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $24.19. 5,770,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,014. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

