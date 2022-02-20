Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $24.23. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 34,765 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

