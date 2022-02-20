Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Up 20.9%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s share price was up 20.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 17,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

