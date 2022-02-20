Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Up 20.9%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s share price was up 20.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 17,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.