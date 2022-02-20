Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 7th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,320,519 shares of company stock worth $81,728,703 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

