BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.76.

NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

