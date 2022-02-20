BMO Capital Markets Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

