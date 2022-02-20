BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MND opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
See Also
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.