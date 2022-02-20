BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MND opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.