BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.30

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.30 and traded as low as C$24.67. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$24.75, with a volume of 8,314 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.35.

Get BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.