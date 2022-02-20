BoatPilot Token Tops One Day Volume of $8,986.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. BoatPilot Token has a total market cap of $28,259.23 and $8,986.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Coin Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.