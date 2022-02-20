Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $18.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.26. 237,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,498. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $378.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $734.27.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.