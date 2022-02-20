Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.22.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

