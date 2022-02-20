Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

