Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

