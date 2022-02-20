Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

