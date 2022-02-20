Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

NYSE:EAT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

