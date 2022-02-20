Broad Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BRACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Broad Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 21st. Broad Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BRACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

