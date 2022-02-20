Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Amundi acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

