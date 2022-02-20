Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

GIB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 182,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

