Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $6.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.45. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $16.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

