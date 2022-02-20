Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $225.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $926.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $945.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

SLAB traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,246. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

