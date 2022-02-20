Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 252,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

