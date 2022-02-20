Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $232,292. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after buying an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 905,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,639. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

