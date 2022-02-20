Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,147,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,807. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,475 shares of company stock valued at $248,233 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

