Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.54. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94.
NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
