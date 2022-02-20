Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.54. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.