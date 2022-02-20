Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.66 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

ROST stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

