Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $264.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.20 million and the highest is $267.40 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of WNS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.