Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target at $545.00

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on 888 from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

EIHDF remained flat at $$3.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 298,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,448. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

