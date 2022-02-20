Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $63.14

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.