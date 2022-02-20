Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Target Price at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.
CIAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
