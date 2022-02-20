Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,595. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

