Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 477.86

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.71 ($6.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.71) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.54. The company has a market cap of £55.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.