Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT at $31.55

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.5766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

