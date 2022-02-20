Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $5.24

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,374,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.