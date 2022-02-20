Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $5.24

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.24.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
NYSE KOS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,374,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
