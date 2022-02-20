Brokerages Set Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Target Price at €104.33

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varta stock opened at €91.16 ($103.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.80. Varta has a 12-month low of €87.30 ($99.20) and a 12-month high of €168.40 ($191.36).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

