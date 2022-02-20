Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $328.68

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WDAY opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $212.23 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

