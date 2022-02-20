Brokers Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

