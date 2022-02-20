Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,710 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.87 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

