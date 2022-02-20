Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

